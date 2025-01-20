Loose Leaf Company Set to Release Debut EP

January 20, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Loose Leaf Company is releasing its first album, Yellow Parking Lights, a five-song EP. (Photo : Photo: Steve Perry)

Cornwall-based band Loose Leaf Company (LLCo) is gearing up to release their first EP, Yellow Parking Lights, featuring five original tracks. The band, comprising Barry Coleman (drums), Jeff Landriault (rhythm guitar, harmonica, vocals), Mark Rae Peet (bass, vocals), and Bill Wilkat (lead guitar, vocals), blends decades of musical influences to create a dynamic and diverse sound.

The band formed in 2016 after Barry and Mark’s previous band disbanded. “Mark and I had been in another band, and when it broke up, we brought Jeff onboard,” Barry explained. “After some lineup changes and the challenges of COVID, we welcomed Bill, who lives just a few houses down from me. That’s how LLCo came to be.”

LLCo’s EP reflects their eclectic style, with songs like the title track, Yellow Parking Lights, a nostalgic tune about a couple’s escapade to Hoople Creek. “Bill sent out a guitar riff one night, and I worked on the melody and lyrics,” Jeff shared. “The song came together via email exchanges—Mark even fixed my grammar!”

The recording process was equally collaborative, with each band member contributing remotely. “We start by recording jam sessions on a phone, then layer the parts digitally,” Mark explained. “Local musician Marc Muir mastered the tracks, and we’re excited to share them on platforms like Spotify and iTunes.”

Tracks such as Time To The Wind, inspired by a carefree, heartbreaker from Bill’s past, showcase the band’s storytelling prowess. “We draw on personal experiences and enjoy writing songs that resonate,” Bill said.

Known for their lively performances, LLCo focuses on engaging audiences with danceable covers and heartfelt originals. “We mix classics with sing-along tunes and gauge what works for the crowd,” Jeff noted. “Our goal is to keep people on their feet and coming back for more.”

The band is also planning shows, including a potential release party for the EP. “We’re exploring venues in Cornwall for the launch,” Bill mentioned. “We’re still Cornwall’s best-kept secret, but more people are discovering us every day.”

Stay tuned for LLCo’s EP release and upcoming gigs by visiting their website or social media page.

