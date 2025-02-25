Love at First Chord at Jazz Night

Cornwall’s Carrots N’ Dates was the setting for a romantic evening on February 14, as diners enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day performance by 11:11 Jazz Duo, featuring guitarist Keegan Larose and vocalist Katie Ditschun.

With a setlist that included “Night and Day,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “At Last,” the duo captivated the audience with a mix of swing, ballads, and bossa nova.

“Our Carrots N’ Dates performance date happened to line up with Valentine’s Day, and I thought, ‘why not an evening of love songs?’” said Larose. “The event was fantastic. We had a room full of patrons enjoying the delicious food, with the right music to be the soundtrack of those celebrating love.”

Among those in attendance was Cristian Urroz, President of the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This Valentine’s Day we made our way downtown, and Carrots N’ Dates made a great effort to create a sweet atmosphere with their special menu and great live music,” said Urroz. “It was great to see all the couples in attendance, and I was so pleased to hear that it was their best turnout yet.”

As the night drew to a close, the intimate crowd showed their appreciation with applause—and even a slice of cake for the musicians.