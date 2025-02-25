Love at First Chord at Jazz Night

February 25, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 04 min on February 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Love at First Chord at Jazz Night
Keegan Larose and Katie Ditschun of 11:11 Jazz Duo perform a soulful set at Carrots N’ Dates on Valentine’s Day, (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall’s Carrots N’ Dates was the setting for a romantic evening on February 14, as diners enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day performance by 11:11 Jazz Duo, featuring guitarist Keegan Larose and vocalist Katie Ditschun.

With a setlist that included “Night and Day,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “At Last,” the duo captivated the audience with a mix of swing, ballads, and bossa nova.

“Our Carrots N’ Dates performance date happened to line up with Valentine’s Day, and I thought, ‘why not an evening of love songs?’” said Larose. “The event was fantastic. We had a room full of patrons enjoying the delicious food, with the right music to be the soundtrack of those celebrating love.”

Among those in attendance was Cristian Urroz, President of the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This Valentine’s Day we made our way downtown, and Carrots N’ Dates made a great effort to create a sweet atmosphere with their special menu and great live music,” said Urroz. “It was great to see all the couples in attendance, and I was so pleased to hear that it was their best turnout yet.”

As the night drew to a close, the intimate crowd showed their appreciation with applause—and even a slice of cake for the musicians.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

A&E Plus

Hall of Fame inductees

The Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame will induct six new members at its May 23 dinner. Of 30 nominees, the following have been chosen: Ross Davison, Neil Emberg, Fridge…