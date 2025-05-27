Magic and memories at Princess Ball

JASON SETNYK

The Benson Centre was transformed into a royal kingdom on Sunday, May 18, as the 11th Annual Princess Ball welcomed hundreds of guests for an afternoon of enchantment.

Hosted by the Cornwall Kinettes, the sold-out fundraiser attracted over 350 guests-adults and children alike-who came dressed as princesses, princes, kings, knights, jesters, and beloved fairytale characters. Attendees were treated to dancing, cupcakes, make-up and nail stations, temporary tattoos, games, storybooks, and live performances of fairytale classics.

“This is a great event for the kids in this area,” said event chairperson Carol Harper. “They dress up as their favourite character-whatever they feel comfortable with-and spend time enjoying activities and magical moments.”

The Princess Ball is one of the Kinettes’ largest fundraisers, supporting local causes such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Cornwall Community Hospital, the hospice, and Cystic Fibrosis research.

Now in her fifth year as chair, Harper noted the growing popularity of the event. “We have about 70 volunteers helping out, and our cast of characters gets bigger every year. This year, we added five or six new cast members to create even more interaction for the kids.”

Although usually held at the Cornwall Civic Complex, renovations prompted a return to the Benson Centre.

“Luckily, the arena layout allows us to keep the décor consistent,” Harper explained.

When asked her favourite part of the day, Harper didn’t hesitate: “Seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces. That joy-and the support we get from the community-makes it all worthwhile.”