Magician conjures up another sell-out

March 18, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 16 min on March 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
It was a night of magic and laughter as Ryan Lalonde took the stage at Aultsville Theatre for a sixth sold-out performance. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Local magician and entertainer Ryan Lalonde made a triumphant return to Aultsville Theatre with Magic Moments, marking his sixth consecutive sold-out performance. Known for his fast-paced, interactive comedy-magic shows, Lalonde delivered an evening of laughter and surprise in his long-awaited comeback to the venue.

“This is the first show back at the theatre since March 2020,” said Lalonde ahead of the performance. “It’s also the first show I’ve performed since my mom passed, which will be the hardest part of the show for me. Being an only child to a single parent who played a significant role in everything I do, it’s like learning how to walk again not having her around.”

Lalonde, who began practising magic at the age of 9 after being inspired by David Copperfield’s televised specials, has built a career captivating audiences across Cornwall and beyond. His performances have ranged from intimate gatherings to corporate events, including a two-year run of his weekly show 50 Shades of Magic at Eight Zero Zero.

“Performing magic is like music, singing, or playing an instrument — just another form of expression,” he said. “I was never talented enough to learn music, and magic was a lot easier.”

For Lalonde, the return to Aultsville was more than just another performance — it was a deeply personal milestone. “Selling out the Aultsville Theatre is always an honour for me,” he said. “But my most memorable moments on stage were always seeing my mom smile… she had the most amazing smile.”

With Magic Moments marking his long-anticipated return, Lalonde’s passion for magic remains as strong as ever. And with another sold-out show under his belt, his spellbinding connection with audiences is no trick.

