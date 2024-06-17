Major Jackpot wins at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

June 17, 2024
Major Jackpot wins at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort
Jeanette Seymour, from Plattsburgh, NY won $72,267 playing Golden Blessings. (Photo : Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort)

Summer is starting out hot at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort! In the past week, three lucky guests hit it big playing our slot machines. Combined, their three jackpots totaled over $250,000! “I’ve seen some big wins lately, but I was not expecting to have three major jackpots within 7 days!” added Craig Fuller, Senior Director of Casino Operations.

Jeanette Seymour of Plattsburgh, NY kicked off the winning streak as she won $72,267 playing Golden Blessings, betting $1.76. Four days later, Sean Labarre of Ellenburg Center, NY won $32,389 on Wonder 4 Boost Gold on a $11 spin. The biggest winner is a resident of Sanborn, NY who won $146,078 on a $10 bet playing Dollar Storm! The winner was in the area to visit his children. What a way to make his trip extra memorable!

We had 454 jackpots in the past week, totaling over $1.2 million! “This was a great way to kick off the summer season! AMCR would like to congratulate all of the jackpot winners,” stated Scott Freeman, General Manager

Visit our website at www.mohawkcasino.com for information on upcoming promotions, events and winners.

About Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort:

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, located in Hogansburg, NY. The resort features a wide array of gaming options, luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and world-class entertainment venues, making it a premier destination for visitors from near and far.

