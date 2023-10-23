MARY’S WEDDING by Stephen Massicotte

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company invites you to the first production of their 2023/2024 season, “Mary’s Wedding.” This truly unique and compelling play is being staged in honour of Remembrance Day.

Set during the tumultuous time of World War One, it is the night before Mary’s wedding. Mary (Rebecca Sorrell) dreams of a thunderstorm during which she unexpectedly meets Charlie (Daryle Delisle) sheltering in a barn beside his horse. With innocence and humour, the two discover a charming first love. But, the year is 1914 and the world is collapsing into a brutal war. Through flashbacks of key moments in their budding romance and Charlie’s tour of duty with the Strathcona Horse Regiment in France’s Moreuil Wood, we get a glimpse at the hardships and sacrifices many of our families made in the name of love and this country.

An award winning play with a heart as big as the skies that serve as its stage, “Mary’s Wedding” is an epic, unforgettable story of love, hope, and survival.

Longtime SVTC member Paul Aubin is the play’s director, having been at the helm of five of the company’s previous shows, including their most recent family play, “Puss in Boots.” He has also written and recorded incidental music for the scene changes. The show’s producer is SVTC vice-president Peter Labelle, for whom this play has been a passion project for many years.

“Mary’s Wedding” will be staged at the Seaway Valley Theatre, 30 Sixth Street East, Cornwall, on select dates and times from October 27th to November 12th. Reserved seats can be bought in advance online at svtc.theticketwicket.ca or by phone at 613-933-3998. (Please phone if you require wheelchair seating.) They will also be available at the door from one hour before curtain time.

It is strongly recommended that you buy tickets in advance and get them early to avoid disappointment. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges.

For more information, visit www.svtc.ca/maryswedding and the Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s Facebook page. Be sure to also follow the hashtag #SVTCMarysWedding on social media.