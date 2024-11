Small works by 50 artists are featured in the Cline House Gallery’s “Merry Mini Holiday Show” which runs until December 21. The gallery at 204 Second St. East, Cornwall, invited artists to submit any types of work, with one caveat – they all had to measure 12 inches by 12 inches. Some of the more distinctive items on display were steel “bark” sculptures by Rona Rutenberg, of Montreal, whose materials are “sheet metal, found objects and playfulness.”