May 13, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 44 min on May 11, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Modern Primitive hosts Open House
Manar Maki adds the finishing touches to a butterfly design for 3-year-old Teagan during the Modern Primitive Open House on May 3, 2025, at Cornwall Square. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Modern Primitive hosted its monthly Open House on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Cornwall Square, drawing in families, shoppers, and art enthusiasts for a day of local crafts, creativity, and community connection.

Located on the second floor of Cornwall Square, Modern Primitive’s Open House events take place on the first Saturday of each month. The May edition featured a variety of artisans offering wire-wrapped jewelry, crocheted goods, resin art, witchcraft and healing products, henna, and face painting for children. Attendees also enjoyed a 20% discount on one in-store item, with the offer excluding vendor tables.

“I organize and set up for Open Day, as well as work at Modern Primitive,” said Natasha Marchand. “We have a bunch of local crafters and vendors come in. We like to consider this a community where everyone can come and grow their business. Hopefully, one day, they’ll make a big name for themselves and have their own store.”

Among the day’s busiest attractions was face painter Manar Maki, who had a steady line of children throughout the event.

“Everybody gets to come in, and we get to meet a bunch of new people and new vendors,” Marchand added. “It’s like a family get-together once a month for new and old people.”

