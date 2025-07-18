Montreal Memories Fuel Charcoal Art

July 18, 2025 at 14 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Montreal Memories Fuel Charcoal Art
Frank Mulvey with his book Future Past at the opening. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cline House Gallery launched Future Past, a new solo exhibition by artist Frank Mulvey, on July 5. Featuring stunning charcoal drawings and a book launch of the same name, the show explores memory, imagination, and the passage of time. The exhibit runs until August 2.

Mulvey’s drawings are inspired by his years living in a rundown part of Montreal’s “quartier des Récollets” between 1984 and 1995. “It wasn’t a healthy place to live-there were factories and a scrapyard-but for artists, it was paradise,” said Mulvey. “We lived with modest resources, but we had freedom and joy.”

The detailed black-and-white works reflect a fictional parallel world rooted in real experience. “The drawings aren’t directly extracted from those years,” Mulvey explained, “but they’re inspired by that life. It took about 30 years for those ideas to fully develop.”

The exhibition’s title, Future Past, hints at Mulvey’s deeper exploration of time. “I’m looking at the past through these old buildings and asking: what does the future hold? What can I learn from this to shape my own future?”

The July 5 vernissage drew an enthusiastic crowd. “How does he do that?” was a common question from visitors admiring the precision and atmosphere of the charcoal pieces.

Mulvey returned to the gallery on July 19 to lead a hands-on workshop and an artist talk, sharing his techniques and creative process with attendees.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of July 20 to 26, 2025 The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio ARIES This week, you’ll feel the need to act and engage in discussions. You’ll spend…