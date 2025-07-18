Montreal Memories Fuel Charcoal Art

JASON SETNYK

The Cline House Gallery launched Future Past, a new solo exhibition by artist Frank Mulvey, on July 5. Featuring stunning charcoal drawings and a book launch of the same name, the show explores memory, imagination, and the passage of time. The exhibit runs until August 2.

Mulvey’s drawings are inspired by his years living in a rundown part of Montreal’s “quartier des Récollets” between 1984 and 1995. “It wasn’t a healthy place to live-there were factories and a scrapyard-but for artists, it was paradise,” said Mulvey. “We lived with modest resources, but we had freedom and joy.”

The detailed black-and-white works reflect a fictional parallel world rooted in real experience. “The drawings aren’t directly extracted from those years,” Mulvey explained, “but they’re inspired by that life. It took about 30 years for those ideas to fully develop.”

The exhibition’s title, Future Past, hints at Mulvey’s deeper exploration of time. “I’m looking at the past through these old buildings and asking: what does the future hold? What can I learn from this to shape my own future?”

The July 5 vernissage drew an enthusiastic crowd. “How does he do that?” was a common question from visitors admiring the precision and atmosphere of the charcoal pieces.

Mulvey returned to the gallery on July 19 to lead a hands-on workshop and an artist talk, sharing his techniques and creative process with attendees.