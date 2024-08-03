MoonFest is back with an enchanting evening to both soothe and uplift the soul 

A “magical evening” awaits at the August 9 MoonFest organized by the Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS) for Women SDG&A from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

“We have double the amount of vendors in our market this year. Because of MoonFest’s new location and larger space, we were able to open the event up to more businesses and attendees than last year,” reported SASS for Women Executive Director Sara Murphy.

The holistic vendors market will consist of over 25 booths featuring local craftspeople, artisans, organic food, local wellness retailers, mental health and holistic practitioners and even wellness experts for your pets. New to this year’s event will be a “Readers Room,” where attendees can purchase readings in tarot cards, angel cards, palmistry, lithomancy, runes and book a Reiki energy healing. A reflexologist, massage therapist and other practitioners will also be offering mini-sessions.

MoonFest will feature two outdoor wellness activity zones where attendees can choose to participate in yoga, sound healing, a crystal bowl sound bath, Chakradance and belly dancing, all under the stars adjacent to the St. Lawrence River.

Last year’s event saw more than 125 people in attendance and sold out in less than two weeks. Organizers anticipate more participants this year, but the event will still retain the intimate feel of the previous year because of separate activity zones.

MoonFest aims to create conversation and awareness around issues of sexual and gender-based violence, while also promoting holistic healing and wellness. Funds raised from the event will go to help support SASS for Women’s program needs, such as client supplies.

“We are so appreciative of all of the support from our MoonFest sponsors, donors, facilitators, volunteers and attendees…and everyone who makes this magical and beautiful evening possible,” said Murphy.

SASS for Women SDG&A provides counselling, advocacy and other supports free of charge to women and women identifying individuals in SDG&A over the age of 16 who have experienced sexual violence, assault and harassment. For more information, call 613-932-1755.