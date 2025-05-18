Mural for Glengarry Sports Palace

The Glengarry Sports Palace is going to be the recipient of a new 18′ x 16′ mural, created by local students through a cooperative program. The Create to Get Closer Program is established to have students from an Anglophone school partner with students from a Francophone school, to create a permanent mural that is displayed within the community.

Only 15 communities have been invited to participate in the national program with only a few municipalities in Ontario taking part. North Glengarry was specifically chosen because of its two languages. This partnership will see students working in a collaborative effort to create the outdoor mural while encouraging civic engagement and raising awareness of diversity in the community.

The Councillors were very supportive of the program which creates cooperation between the French and English Boards of Education. The Township, through the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee, will be funding $2,260 towards the project as part of its base grant and to offset some of the materials’ costs. The Township will also be funding the cost for installing the mural on the wall of the Glengarry Sports Palace. On average, one of these murals can cost close to $15,000, excluding the amount donated by each municipality, with those costs being covered by La Francoderole.

La Francoderole organization has over 20 years experience coordinating more than 2,700 collaborative projects created by over 253,800 students. The aim of the project is to maximize the visibility of cooperation between communities with both French and English residents. The creation of the mural will be coordinated through the Create to Get Closer organization and upon completion will be installed at the Sports Palace in Alexandria.