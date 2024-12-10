Music and Mayhem has it all

Music and Mayhem has it all
The cast and crew include (seated) Audrey Nixon, Rosemary Chatterson, Anne Thevenot; standing Elizabeth Caddell, Allan J. MacDonald, Mario Kalabric, Roseanne Kalabric, Jim McRae,  Ronna Mogelon, Alyson Graham. Missing: Gerry Schmidt.  (Photo : Richard Mahoney)

Tickets have been selling at a feverish pace for the 2024 edition of Music and Mayhem, a two-hour production of comedy and music that is being staged at the Dunvegan Recreation Association hall in aid of Beyond 21. Opening night December 6 was sold out, as was the December 8 performance. All tickets have also been sold for the December 11 show. At last report, some tickets were still available for the December 13 performance. Visit https://beyond21.org/events for details.

Since the summer, the multi-talented cast, led by Rosemary Chatterson, has been preparing the madcap revue featuring Christmas-themed music and comedy. It indeed lives up to the billing: “You’ll laugh your socks off.”

