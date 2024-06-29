National Camera Day

June 29 is National Camera Day

The origin of National Camera Day is unknown, but it is used as a reminder for us to remember the existence of the camera and its many benefits. After all, how many other mediums can capture people and places so beautifully? How many other mediums can evoke smiles of memories past, or reminders of events that have shaped our lives?

The camera, in all of its many forms, is to be celebrated. This humble device has become a major part of our lives, and so, on  National Camera Day, snap some photos during your lunch hour, on your commute to work, or whenever a moment of inspiration strikes.

