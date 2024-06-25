National Catfish Day

June 25 is National Catfish Day

Catfish are fish from a number of species that usually feature whisker-like barbels near the mouth. They are typically bottom-feeders in freshwater (although they can be trained to eat from the surface when farmed), and many species are farmed or fished for food.

Who would have known that there would actually be an entire day devoted to celebrating these fish with whiskers? Well, now is the time to not only celebrate National Catfish Day but also to tell a friend about it.

Happy National Catfish Day!

