January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

National Dress Up Your Pet Day is a celebration of fashion for all of those little furry friends. With patience and careful training, cats and dogs can be coaxed into wearing little clothes and accessories to channel their inner fashionista. Pet owners are urged to be imaginative and to show off their fabulous furry friends.

Designed to be a fun occasion that brings pet owners together and encourages bonding between owners and their treasured pals, this is the ideal excuse to treat pooches and feline friends to a showstopping new outfit. From cozy knits to themed costumes, there is a lot of scope for unleashing that pet’s inner supermodel and letting them shine.

Now it’s time to get ready for National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

Share a picture with us in the comments section!