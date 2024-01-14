National Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 14, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 24 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

National Dress Up Your Pet Day is a celebration of fashion for all of those little furry friends. With patience and careful training, cats and dogs can be coaxed into wearing little clothes and accessories to channel their inner fashionista. Pet owners are urged to be imaginative and to show off their fabulous furry friends.

Designed to be a fun occasion that brings pet owners together and encourages bonding between owners and their treasured pals, this is the ideal excuse to treat pooches and feline friends to a showstopping new outfit. From cozy knits to themed costumes, there is a lot of scope for unleashing that pet’s inner supermodel and letting them shine.

Now it’s time to get ready for National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

A Night of Glamour and Giving at Annual United Way SDG Holiday Gala
A&E Plus

A Night of Glamour and Giving at Annual United Way SDG Holiday Gala

Article and Photos by Jason Setnyk Cornwall, Ontario – The United Way/Centraide of Stormont, Dundas…

Community Events
A&E Plus

Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Christmas concert “A Seaway Christmas” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic…

COMMUNITY EVENTS
A&E Plus

COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media   ST. COLUMBAN CATHOLICE WOMEN'S LEAGUE CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE.  Sat Nov 25, from 12 noon until 2:00 pm. Upstairs…