National Drink Wine Day

February 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 43 min on January 4, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Drink Wine Day

February 18th is National Drink Wine Day.

Raise your glass to a delicious beverage that pairs well with a romantic dinner or a fun night out with friends!

Does anybody really need an excuse to open a bottle of their favorite red (or white) at the end of a long and stressful day? Absolutely not! Still, that shouldn’t stand in the way of celebrating National Drink Wine Day. After all, a glass (OK, bottle) of wine is truly the greatest antidote to stressful moments.

It’s also suggested that a glass a day keeps the cardiologist away. From connoisseurs of wines from around the globe to casual fans that enjoy the odd glass at the restaurant or on an evening spent with friends, National Drink Wine Day is an undoubted highlight in the calendar.

Cheers!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Milk Day
A&E Plus

National Milk Day

January 11th is National Milk Day. Whether cow, goat or oat, enjoy this refreshing drink, visit a dairy farm to see how it’s made or whip up some butter and cheese at…

Community Events February 14, 2024.
A&E Plus

Community Events February 14, 2024.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS' BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center.  ACBL sanctioned Club.…

Community Events
A&E Plus

Community Events

Submit your events to editorial@seawaynews.media CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS' BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm…