February 18th is National Drink Wine Day.

Raise your glass to a delicious beverage that pairs well with a romantic dinner or a fun night out with friends!

Does anybody really need an excuse to open a bottle of their favorite red (or white) at the end of a long and stressful day? Absolutely not! Still, that shouldn’t stand in the way of celebrating National Drink Wine Day. After all, a glass (OK, bottle) of wine is truly the greatest antidote to stressful moments.

It’s also suggested that a glass a day keeps the cardiologist away. From connoisseurs of wines from around the globe to casual fans that enjoy the odd glass at the restaurant or on an evening spent with friends, National Drink Wine Day is an undoubted highlight in the calendar.

Cheers!

Share a story with us in the comments section!