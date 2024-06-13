National Farm Workers Day

June 13 is National Farm Workers Day.

National Farm Workers Day is a day to celebrate and be grateful for all the hard work that farmers do to keep fresh food coming. Vegetables, meat, herbs – the staples of your grocery bag all started out on a farm.

It’s sometimes hard for us to remember how lucky we are to have access to fresh produce, and we are somewhat disconnected from the roots – literally – of our food when we see it all packaged up in the supermarkets. On National Farm Workers Day, we are reminded to thank farmers for making it all possible.

Farm workers are often on the farm from sunrise to sunset – so it’s no wonder that they have a day for them!

