January 26th is National Fun at Work Day.

“Work” and “Fun” are two words that most people would not typically expect to find together in any situation, but this certainly doesn’t have to be the way it is! Those people who have bright spirits and a dedication to keeping their lives joyful and full of light can find ways to make anything fun. Even work!

In fact, work can be a very satisfying part of life. Even if it’s just enjoying time with coworkers throughout the day so that work isn’t such a grind, this is a great day to be more intentional about having loads of fun. National Fun At Work Day is dedicated to celebrating the large number of hours that are spent at work and those who find ways to make it enjoyable every day.

Share a story with us in the comments section!