July 22 is National Hammock Day

Relaxation suspended in mid-air. Perfect for daydreaming and reading, while listening to the rustling of leaves and feeling a cool breeze.

Nothing sounds quite as relaxing as kicking back and relaxing in a hammock – and there’s no better way to celebrate National Hammock Day!

Get swinging and swaying in the backyard, or somewhere far beyond in the remote outdoors, with something as simple as a piece of fabric tied to a few strings!

