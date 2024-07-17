National Hot Dog Day

July 17, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 47 min on June 21, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Hot Dog Day

July 17 is National Hot Dog Day

The sun is out, you’re at the amusement park, and the rollercoaster is filling the air with the clack-clack-clack of wheels on rails. The scent of a thousand different fair foods fill the air, but one stands out above all the rest. It’s rich, it’s savory, it’s the smell of a thousand mysterious meat products put into one delicious sausage casing, broiled up on a flame grill, and sent out on a bun with all the fixings. National Hot Dog Day celebrates this most delicious and tantalizing of treats, and its extensive history!

