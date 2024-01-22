Tingle your tastebuds with this spicy condiment, sample sauces from all over the world or challenge your friends to try the hotter varieties.

Are you more of a Tabasco person, or are the spicy chili peppers of Southeast Asia the ones that get your mouth watering? Should hotness be combined with salty flavors or rather sweet ones? Whatever you believe and whatever your preferences, if you are one of those people who feels that “spicy” is never quite spicy enough, National Hot Sauce Day is the perfect day for you!