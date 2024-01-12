National Hot Tea Day

January 12, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Hot Tea Day
Pouring tea from a teapot into a cup on a blurred background of nature.

January 12th is National Hot Tea Day.

There’s just something special and soothing about the warmth and comfort of a simple cup of hot tea. Whether it’s just a no-fuss cup of black English breakfast tea or it’s something a little more unique like an herbal tea or a chai latte, hot tea is a delicious beverage that is enjoyed the world over.

This is the perfect time to appreciate this simple but foundational beverage, because it’s National Hot Tea Day!

