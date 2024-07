July 21 is National Ice Cream Day

Ice Cream is without a doubt the perfect dessert ever devised by man. It’s rich and creamy, full of the flavors of summer while being made from the cold like the winter, and is perfect at any time of the year. Ice Cream can be used to make sandwiches or entire cakes, or just eaten as a scoop all on its own. National Ice Cream Day celebrates this delicious treat and all the varieties it comes in!

