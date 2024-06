June 22 is National Kissing Day

Kissing is a sign of affection that is used throughout the world in many ways, whether romantically on the mouth (with the French leading the way in this arena) or platonically on one or both cheeks.

No matter how it is practiced, National Kissing Day is the perfect time to show someone how much they are loved, appreciated and adored.

