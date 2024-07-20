National Moon Day

Every once in a while, the human race achieves something truly remarkable, and National Moon Day celebrates the occasion when we first left footsteps upon our nearest neighbour.

It’s probably best to gloss quietly over how long it is since the last visitors landed there, but that’s no reason to skimp on the celebrations. After all, there’ll never be a better excuse to drag a telescope out into the garden, or maybe sit in a circle howling like wolves as the moon rises.

Be careful who you invite to your National Moon Day party, though, as there’s bound to be one guest who insists the party is not really happening and that you are faking the hot dogs and beer in a film studio somewhere in Nevada.

