National One-Liners Day

Dad jokes, puns, groaners and one-liners all seem to have their own place in the world of humor and comedy that can cause a huge guffaw, a little chuckle or perhaps an eye roll. In any case, the one-liner is delivered quickly and easily, with a side of wit and punch.

One-Liners Day is here to show appreciation and admiration for the silliness that goes into creating jokes that can be told in one breath. So, get ready to laugh out loud and celebrate One-Liners Day!