June 23 is National Porridge Day

Porridge might be considered by some people to be the ultimate comfort food! Warm, soft and filling, porridge, in its most basic form, can find roots in a wide variety of human civilizations. From Asia to Europe to the Americas, porridge touches people all over the globe.

National Porridge Day is a great time to learn more about this history and celebration of this most satisfying food!

