January 29, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 22 min on January 3, 2024
January 29th is National Puzzle Day.

With the advent of digital entertainment, some people may think that the common puzzle may be falling by the wayside. But National Puzzle Day is the perfect chance to go back to basics: do a jigsaw puzzle, solve a crossword puzzle or buy a Rubik’s Cube!

A great way to relieve stress or be entertained, puzzles can not only be fun, but are actually good “exercise” for the brain as well. No matter how it is celebrated, National Puzzle Day can be a healthy and fun day for people of all ages!

