February 17th is National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Brighten someone’s day with unexpected kindness! Hold the door, pay for a coffee, or simply smile. Small gestures make a big difference!

Sometimes it’s the smallest act that makes the biggest impact – something as simple as saying please or thank you can turn a day around and make life seem that much better.

Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages you to get out there and be the light you want to see in the world.

