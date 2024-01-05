January 5th is National Screenwriters Day.

Screenwriters work tirelessly to create engaging characters and compelling plots that leave viewers talking long after the credits roll.

Whether it’s a story idea that came from a previously published book, the retelling of actual events, or an original fiction story, the screenwriter builds a bridge that allows the story to be put on the screen in a way that brings it to life.

Take some time to appreciate those who are behind the stories that appear on the silver screen on National Screenwriters Day!

