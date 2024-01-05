National Screenwriters Day

January 5, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 33 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Screenwriters Day

January 5th is National Screenwriters Day.

Screenwriters work tirelessly to create engaging characters and compelling plots that leave viewers talking long after the credits roll.

Whether it’s a story idea that came from a previously published book, the retelling of actual events, or an original fiction story, the screenwriter builds a bridge that allows the story to be put on the screen in a way that brings it to life.

Take some time to appreciate those who are behind the stories that appear on the silver screen on National Screenwriters Day!

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

COMMUNITY EVENTS
A&E Plus

COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media   CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info:  Janice 613 936-1951. IF YOU ARE…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 31 TO JANUARY 6, 2024   The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn   ARIES Diplomacy is crucial for maintaining…