National Sticker Day

January 13, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 35 min on January 2, 2024
animal stickers

January 13th is National Sticker Day.

National Sticker Day is a day to celebrate all things related to stickers, from the custom made to the everyday label. Every sticker has a story. They can be used for decoration or information depending on the situation. They can come in many different shapes, sizes and colors and can be used on a variety of things for example lunch boxes, in paper planners, lockers or notebooks. Some of them are even scented!

Whether appreciated by adults or children, stickers can be used to decorate, inform and delight. So now it’s time to learn about and celebrate National Sticker Day!

