January 6th is National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day.

Time to finally bid farewell to the Christmas tree — undecorating can be bittersweet, but memories of the holiday season will last all year.

While many people are familiar with the idea of the 12 Days of Christmas, what many people don’t realize is that traditionally these are not the days leading up to Christmas, but are actually the twelve days following. The song about the Twelve Days of Christmas only just scratches the surface of the fun when it comes to celebrating this winter holiday season.

And National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day is the time to bring an end to the winter holiday season and get the house back into shape for normal living again!

