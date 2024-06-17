June 17 is National Take Your Cat to Work.

For those who have gotten into the habit of working from home, cats have perhaps been functioning as coworkers for quite some time now!

When it’s time to go into the office, Felix often gets left behind to have the rule over the roost. But on this day, National Take Your Cat to Work Day, it’s the perfect time to bring that playful and clever pal into work to show off to the world!

Spice up your workday with a furry companion by your side! Nothing beats having your purring pal boost your mood and productivity.

