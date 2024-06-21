National Take Your Dog to Work Day

June 21, 2024
National Take Your Dog to Work Day

June 21 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Dogs have been man’s best friend far back into pre-history when they became domesticated by choosing to live and work alongside mankind. From the very beginning, they worked alongside us, hunting and tracking and even keeping us safe at night by growling and barking when danger reared its ugly head.

In modern day, this relationship has been forgotten, and the poor pooch is now left to sit at home while we go about our daily business.

Take Your Dog To Work Day is set to change this old policy back again, and bring the happy puppy back into our daily work lives.

Share a story with us in the comments section!

