July 24 is National Tequila Day

This iconic Mexican spirit is the star of many famous cocktails and pairs well with a variety of foods. Salud!

Mexicans like to celebrate National Tequila Day, and so do a lot of other people all around the world! Although tequila can only be made in a few regions in Mexico, National Tequila Day can (and should!) be celebrated by just about anyone, anywhere!

Share a story with us in the comments section!