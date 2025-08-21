Newcomers Welcome at SDG Library

JASON SETNYK

If you’re new to Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, the SDG Library is a great place to start. With 15 branches across the counties, the library offers more than just books – it’s a welcoming “hub for connection, learning, and support”. Friendly staff are available to help you settle in, whether you’ve moved from across the country or just across town.

Visitors can use free Wi-Fi, public computers, and printing services, browse books and local guides, or join programs to meet people and learn new skills. A free library card unlocks even more – borrow books, DVDs, games, musical instruments, park passes, and more. Digital access includes eBooks, audiobooks, streaming, and online courses through LinkedIn Learning and Mango Languages.

“Stop by and say hi” – the SDG Library is ready to help you feel at home in your new community.