Nick Seguin Entertains at Pitt Street Beer Garden

July 24, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 16 min on July 22, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Nick Seguin captivates the downtown crowd with his acoustic performance. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Pitt Street Beer Garden concert series continued on July 20th with a lively set featuring local singer-songwriter Nick Seguin. Attendees enjoyed cold beers from Rurban Brewing, wines, and craft sodas from Essential Kitchen in the downtown setting.

Nick Seguin, who also plays in The Chesterfields and The Loveseats, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “I think it’s great that there’s a group of people taking the initiative to use spaces that are somewhat dilapidated and bring light to the downtown.”

Seguin’s acoustic set provided a perfect backdrop for attendees exploring nearby shops and restaurants. “I do love the restaurants downtown,” Seguin added. “We have an amazing assortment of excellent food, and I only see it getting better with an influx of newcomers to the community.”

The Beer Garden will continue on select Saturdays throughout the summer, offering a unique opportunity to savor local beverages and live music. The next event is on July 27, featuring Nate Hardy.

