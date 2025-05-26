Night Market Returns Bigger Than Ever

JASON SETNYK

One of downtown Cornwall’s most anticipated summer events returns Friday, June 13, as the Fourth Annual Night Market takes over the intersection of Pitt and First Streets from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organized by Dayna Gunn, owner of DG Vintage, the market continues to grow in size, scope, and regional reach.

“The inspiration came from other towns similar in size to Cornwall doing night markets-like Perth,” said Gunn.

“I thought Cornwall would really benefit from something like this for the community. It’s definitely evolved since the first year, both in attendance and the demand from vendors.”

This year’s event will feature over 60 vendors, some coming from as far as Toronto and Ottawa. Several downtown patios and retailers will remain open late to accommodate the anticipated crowds. Though no live performers have been confirmed yet, a DJ will once again provide upbeat music throughout the evening.

“This year will be the biggest year,” Gunn said. “We accepted even more vendors this year to allow for more variety for shoppers. The DJ has proven to be effective on its own the last three years in getting the energy up!”

“After the pandemic, I think everyone really needed a boost and some positive energy, especially for small businesses-and the Night Market has definitely provided this,” Gunn explained. “I’ve heard feedback from many vendors and retailers downtown that the Night Market is their highest sales day every year. That is the best news ever!”

Due to city regulations, hot food cannot be served on site, but several vendors will offer pre-packaged goods, including Café Butte & Bine Farm, M’s Sweets Bakery, and Smash Crackle Pop.

Nearby patios will also be open for food and drink.

“This year will be the biggest year yet in terms of vendor attendance,” Gunn added. “We really want to get the word out and hope everyone takes advantage of this once-a-year event!”