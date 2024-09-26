O’Neil Studios Hosts End-of-Summer Student Showcase

The O’Neil Studios Instructors Group hosted its annual End of Summer Student Showcase on Sunday, September 22, at the Cornwall Lions Club Bandshell in Lamoureux Park. The free event, set against the picturesque backdrop of Cornwall’s waterfront, featured over a dozen musical performances by students and instructors, drawing an enthusiastic crowd.

Performers ranged from seasoned musicians to first-time players, delivering an eclectic mix of genres. Among the standout performances was Owen Wilson. Other highlights included Felix Descheneaux’s piano and violin solos, Bella Grignon’s vocal performances of Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan songs, and SpencerFlipsen’s guitar rendition of Pearl Jam’s Last Kiss accompanied by instructors Ryan and Amanda O’Neil. The event culminated with performances by the youth punk band “Duct Tape.”

Reflecting on the success of the showcase, Ryan O’Neil, the event’s organizer, expressed pride in the performers. “Performing is such a big part of art, and I’m grateful to be able to provide these opportunities for young musicians. I love seeing the diversity in skill levels and song choices because we are all working on something and failing at something,” he said.

O’Neil also thanked his fellow instructors and support team for their contributions, noting the importance of community involvement. “I am beyond grateful to be able to put these types of shows on for the students, but they simply would not be what they are without the help of others,” he shared in a post-show message, acknowledging the efforts of Kevin Baird, Steven Dennison, Jamie Heath, Paul Aubin, and Amanda O’Neil.