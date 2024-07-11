Plan B Performs a Swinging Set at Arts in the Park

On June 27, Plan B, an 8-piece band with a fun swinging sound, delivered a lively performance at Cornwall’s Arts in the Park concert series in Lamoureux Park. The event enjoyed perfect weather, with temperatures in the low 20s and a mix of sun and clouds. The band’s dynamic performance featured both a saxophone and keyboard player, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Despite earlier cancellations of other performers due to excessive heat or heavy rain, the summer concert series is back in full swing. Upcoming acts include Graham Greer on July 10 and The Loveseats on July 11. The full lineup can be found on the Cornwall Tourism website.

“The Arts in the Park program has grown in popularity in recent years, and we hope to build on that success this year,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor of Recreation & Programming with the City of Cornwall. “We’ve put together a lineup that covers a variety of musical styles and genres. There’s definitely something for everyone.”

Now in its 39th year, Arts in the Park is a staple of Cornwall’s summer events. “It’s a family-friendly activity that everyone can enjoy,” added Taillon. “Bring some lawn chairs or a blanket and relax and enjoy some great music right on the waterfront.”