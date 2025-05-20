Plaque presented to township

Mackie Robertson and John Towndrow attended the recent South Glengarry Council meeting to thank the Township for its continued support on the Quilt of Belonging project. The Quilt of Belonging began its journey 25 years ago, a vision of Esther Bryan who, along with help of quilters in Glengarry, created the 36-metre-long quilt that took six years to complete. From the First Nations Peoples to settlers in the country, along with new citizens, the 263 squares visually bring to life the heritage of Canada from coast-to-coast-coast.

According to Robertson and Towndrow, the Quilt of Belonging has appeared in 41 exhibits, travelled halfway across the world and has been seen by 3 million people. The Quilt was on display at the 2024 Williamstown Fair to celebrate the 25 years since it was created. Now, the Board of Directors has created a partnership with the Three Sisters Cultural Centre of St. Jacobs Ontario. This group will curate and manage the quilt to ensure its perpetuity while proactively planning to have the Quilt of Belonging officially designated as a national heritage treasure.

To thank the Township of South Glengarry for the generous support it has shown for the Quilt of Belonging, including donating space in the former Township offices in Williamstown for the Quilt to be worked on and a recent $4,000 grant to help celebrate 25 years of the Quilt, the Board of Directors had a special plaque created. It commemorates the participation of all the people of South Glengarry involved in the organizing, designing, making, promoting and caring for the Quilt of Belonging. As Towndrow said, “Great things happen when everyone works together in the spirit of cooperation.”