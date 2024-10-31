PMAC Transformed Into a First-class Art Gallery

The Priest’s Mill Arts Centre (PMAC) in Alexandria, North Glengarry, has officially unveiled its newly transformed gallery. The space showcases a diverse array of artwork in a space that blends modern aesthetics with the historic charm of the old mill. This opening is part of PMAC’s multi-year member-funded strategy to create a self-sustaining creative hub for the community.

After a year of renovations, the PMAC Gallery is ready to welcome the public to its inaugural exhibition titled “In the Company of… stone, art and fine crafts.” This exhibition honours the legacy of Father Alexander Macdonnell, who built the original grist mill in 1819, and celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of those who have revitalized the building over the years.

The gallery, open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcases the talents of local artists who previously lacked a venue for their work. “We thought it important for the PMAC Gallery’s cadre of artists to grow organically, primarily by word-of-mouth, at least for a start, to allow neighbouring artists the opportunity to engage before inviting artists from further afield to participate,” said Lourens Joubert, PMAC’s Executive Director.

The refurbishment of the historic building was done with care, ensuring respect for its legacy. “Working on this 122-year-old building that stood at the centre of Alexandria’s founding comes with a responsibility to honour the legacy of the pioneers who established our town and the entrepreneurs who’ve helped it flourish,” Joubert added. He emphasized that the inaugural exhibition sets an aspirational tone for the gallery’s future, building on the legacy of the Priest’s Mill.

As PMAC prepares to develop its exhibition and events roster for 2025, artists from the Champlain catchment and neighboring communities are encouraged to reach out if interested in showcasing their work. For more information, visit the PMAC Gallery to experience the artistic offerings of North Glengarry and beyond.