Pop in the Weekend!

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., March 30 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cornwall on Sat. March 29th from 7 am – noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church. All proceeds to the Children’s Treatment Centre.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL – ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST and Silent Auction will be held March 29 from 7am-12 pm at the St John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St E. Come out and enjoy a wonderful pancake and sausage breakfast with family and friends all in support of The Children’s Treatment Centre. There will also be face painting and colouring available for the children.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years , Nursery available. Free Movie night, Saturday, March 29th at 6:30 p.m. ” The Courageous Legacy ” ( A Kindrick’s Brothers Production ) For further information call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

OPTIMIST CLUB OF CORNWALL SPRING AND EASTER CRAFT SHOW on March 29 from 10am-4pm at 301 Sunnyside Ave. in the Optimist Club of Cornwall Club House. Canteen will be open 11am until 2pm.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) on Sat. March 29th 9am -2pm. Two floors full of vendors plus the popular deli and bake table. Please bring a non perishable food item for Agape Community Market.

Le CCÉC et le Théâtre de L’Amalgame présentent “Au pensionnat des toujours jeunes” les 21 et 28 mars à 19h00 et les 22, 23, 29, et 30 mars à 14h00 au Théâtre Seaway Valley, 30 Sixième Rue Est, Cornwall. Info : 613-362-0931 ou info@lamalgamedesarts.ca

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION invites you to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Council 755, 205 Amelia St. on Sun. March 30 from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at St. Columban’s parish office during office hours, from Foundation members, by calling Brian at 613-933-8353 and at the Knight of Columbus. Everyone is welcome.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on March 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.