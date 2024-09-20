POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

FRIENDS OF THE SANCTUARY annual Kids Nature Zone Day will be held on Sat., Sept. 21, from 11 am- 4 pm. Held at the Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary, this event includes a number of fun interactive activities. A BBQ will be held on site and donations will be happily accepted in support of the Friends of the Sanctuary.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Sept. 21at St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm; cash prizes, door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments and lunch provided. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.