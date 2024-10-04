POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

OPTIMIST CLUB CRAFT SHOW on Sat., Oct 5 from 10 am – 4 pm at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall.

THE CORNWALL & DISTRICT FIRST FALL PLANT SALE will be Oct. 5th from 9am-12pm. Perennials, baked goods, tools etc. Why not join us for our next meeting Oct.8th when our guest speaker will be Ioana Staicu who will be speaking about mushrooms and foraging in Ontario. Join us at St. Therese Church Hall (1304 Lisieux St.) For more info cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 8715 FALL HARVEST DANCE in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster on Sat., Oct 5. Live band, cold buffet, cash bar, silent auction, door prizes. Call Pat at 613-363-5488 for tickets.

BREAKFAST Sun., Oct. 6-Knights of Columbus 5068 Breakfast at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com