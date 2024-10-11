POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC & dance on Oct 12 at Lion’s Club Bonville. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, veggies, salad and desserts served at 6 pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

BAKE SALE FOR CHEO at Giant Tiger Cornwall on Oct. 10 & 11th from 9 am – 9 pm. All proceeds to towards CHEO. (by Lainna Cadieux).

AUTHENTICALLY ELVIS PAUL ANTHONY is coming to South Stormont Township Hall. 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault on Oct. 12 from 6-9:30 pm. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Info and tickets: Gerry at 613-577-1808.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com