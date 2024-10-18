POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

FUNDRAISING EVENT – THE GATHERING. Join us for our annual fundraising event with a spaghetti meal, live and silent auction on Sat. Oct. 19 from 4-6 pm at 208 Second St. E. Cost is $20 per adults and $5 per child. This non-profit volunteer organization aims to feed the community, serving 1000 free meals per month. Donations by e-transfer: cornwallpc777@gmail.com attention The Gathering. Info Stephanie 613-362-8405.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. Oct. 19 at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SEAWAY WINDS presents “We are the world”. Mark your calendars for October 18th and join us for an extraordinary evening filled with the sounds of the world at St. Felix de Valois Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd.. For more information and to learn more about the Seaway Winds Concert Band, visit our website at www.seawaywinds.ca .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com