POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

FALL RUMMAGE SALE on Sat., Oct. 26 from 9am – Noon at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800 -12th St. East, Main Level; Clothes, Books, Jewelry, Household Articles and much more.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB will be having our Great pumpkin hunt on Saturday October 26th from 11am to 2pm at South Stormont community Hall 2 Mille Roches Rd Long Sault On. For more information please contact Sharon at 613-577-0818. Hope to see you there.

9TH ANNUAL CELTIC FIDDLE MASS and Knights of Columbus 9780 Breakfast at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Apple Hill on Sun. Oct. 27th. Breakfast starts at 9:00am. Music & Mass at 10:00am. Freewill Offering

COME JOIN IN THE FUN AT THE FAMILY HALLOWEEN PARTY. Sun. Oct. 27 from 1-3 PM here at Knox-St Paul’s United Church, 800 12th Street E. There will be fun activities and yummy treats. Wear a costume if you have one. Everyone is welcome!

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB invite you to stop in for a Spell at our Annual Hallowe’en Witches Tea on Sat. Oct. 26th , 10am-3pm at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. FREE Entry – kids get to paint their free pumpkins – yummy brews (teas) for adults, snacks and desserts available – bake table – local vendors with many ghostly treasures. Info. or to reserve a vendor table, call Janice at 613-360-8518 or 613-537-9542. Witching you a great day!

HARVEST SUPPER at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Martintown on October 26th. Three sittings at 4pm, 5 pm and 6 pm. Take out available from 4:30 and 5:30. Tickets are sold in advance. Call 613-347-3250.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.