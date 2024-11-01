Pop in This Weekend

TRINITY CHURCH FALL MARKET, 105 2nd St., W., on Sat., Nov. 2 from 10am-2pm. Be a vendor for $20.00 per table or browse to buy crafts, books, cards, jewelry, plants, household goods. Small used furniture. No clothes. Bake table and Café Sandwiches, tea and coffee. Info: Sandra at sandy.riv71@gmail.com

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 am Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm Video Series with Jennie Allen, join us in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UCW – FALL BUS TRIP – St. Laurent Shopping Center on Sat., Nov. 2 leaving Cornwall at 8:30 AM – Departing From 800 Twelfth St. E. Arriving Back in Cornwall at 4:30 PM. Reserve Your Seat! Church Office (613) 938-3704 or Kim (613) 933-5851. Payment must be received before Oct. 13.

CANDY CANE CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Ingleside on Sat. Nov 2 from 11am – 1:30pm. Lunch: soup, sandwiches, dessert, coffee/tea. Cost $10. Silent auction, baked goods, quilt raffle. Visit the Christmas Nearly New Shop.

BAZAAR!! Lakeshore Drive United Church, 19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg on Nov. 2nd from 10:30am – 1:30pm. Bake table, jewelry, frozen starters, jam jellies, pickles, books and houseplants. Lunch: Sandwiches, dessert and coffee/tea. Info: 613-543-3079.

BREAKFAST Sun., Nov. 3 sponsored by Knights of Columbus 5068 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. FYI. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Center” Mon.-Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com