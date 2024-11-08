POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

KARAOKE NIGHT with Gilles’ Entertainment (Gilles St-Denis) on Nov. 9 from 7 -11 pm. Good music, good dancing, good atmosphere! See you at the Royal Canadian Legion, 415 Second St. W.

MEN’S SUMMIT Empowering Through Connection on Sat., Nov. 9 from 10am-1pm. A Day designed to bring men together for connection, conversation, and fun. Enjoy a free Lunch when you register www.cmha-east.on.ca (Click Events Tab) or call 613-551-9253. Chance to Win 2 x Habs Tickets in the 100 Section. Sponsored by Canadian Mental Health Association.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Nov 9 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

ROAST BEEF DINNER AND MURDER MYSTERY SHOW– Sat Nov 9th at 7 pm at North Stormont Place in Avonmore, Show – “The Good The Bad and The Ridiculous”- Written by Laurie McRae-Bingley- Murder on the Funny Side. Proceeds to the Roxborough Agricultural Society. Advance Tickets only. Info: www.avonmorefair.ca or 613-346-5988

HIGHLAND QUILTERS GUILD. QUILT SHOW. Maxville conference room in Maxville arena on Fri Nov.8 and Sat Nov. 9 from 10am-4pm. Admission includes lunch.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Video series on First Corinthains with Jennis Allen on ” Right Now Media “, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events: Sunday, Nov. 10th Guest Speaker Rev.Daniel O’Connor , Saturday, Nov.30th at 6:30 p.m. Movie Night ( Free ) with popcorn. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ART & CRAFT MARKET & BAKE SALE Sat. Nov. 9th, 10 am – 3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Art or craft tables available for booking by calling 932-4969.

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Choir and the Grateful Hearts Gospel Choir under the direction of Gilles Levac in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Nov. 10 at 2 pm. Info: Brian Lynch 613-933-8353.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com